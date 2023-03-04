New Delhi: Post the Gujarat poll debacle, the Congress has taken up the western state, home to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, as a special case to create a new set of ideologically committed workers at the block level.

“We have taken up Gujarat as a special case. We want to have at least two ideologically committed workers at the block level. We are identifying young people and training them in party ideology. We will hold four more programs across the four zones in Gujarat over the coming days. We want to create a group of ideologically committed workers and want a pyramid-shaped structure starting from the block level. This process will go on as it is a long-term project,” Congress Seva Dal chief organizer Lalji Desai told ETV Bharat.

The first training camp was held in Becharaji, a temple town in the Mehsana district on March 3. According to Desai, the new program has been launched ahead of the 2024 national polls as Congress wants to restrengthen the organization in Gujarat, a key state for the ruling BJP. The project was started months after the grand old party recorded its worst-ever performance in the 2022 assembly polls in which the party tally was reduced to just 17 out of 182 seats. In 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats.

The 2022 results had come as a shocker to the AICC which had said that the party still had a 27 percent vote share in Gujarat but needed to identify new leadership and rebuild the entire organization. Before that happens, the Seva Dal, a frontal organization of the Congress, has been tasked with the task of spreading the party ideology among the masses through committed workers.

“Nowadays, people who join politics are more interested in party positions and electoral gains. But we need people with a solid ideological base on the ground. Hence, the training camp. These youngsters will work with the locals at the block level,” said Desai. According to Desai, Gujarat, which sends 26 seats to the Lok Sabha, is important for the Congress which had invested huge resources for the 2022 assembly polls. However, he acknowledged that the elaborate plans to spread the party’s message across the state did not turn out to be effective.

“There were shortcomings. We could not take our message to the block level. Now the challenge is to do that,” said Desai. The Seva Dal chief further said the debutant AAP, which took away 13 percent of the grand old party’s vote share, was hardly present at the local level but could still dent the Congress.

“During the assembly polls we saw a lot of convergence between the local level workers of the AAP and the BJP. Surprisingly, the AAP got votes even at places where they had no one to represent them. They had no organization and no workers,” said Desai. Agreeing that the 2024 national elections would be based on popular perception, the Seva Dal chief expressed the hope that the Congress would put up a good fight. “When you work on the ground and go to the people, things can be changed. We have taken a first step,” Desai added.

