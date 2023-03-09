Ahmedabad (Gujarat): During the world's biggest cricket stadium's ongoing test match between India and Australia, a child named Alakshendra drew the attention of everyone by donning attire resembling Narendra Modi, complete with spectacles and a grey beard. The young boy's appearance captivated the spectators in attendance.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Alakshendra said, "I am an ardent admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I dream to meet him once. I have come all the way from Surat to Ahmedabad dressed as Prime Minister Modi wishing to meet him. I like him very much."

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was in the spotlight as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, visited to watch the fourth test match between India and Australia. The stadium was packed with more than one lakh cricket fans who arrived from neighbouring states and cities to witness the match.

The stadium was heavily secured, with personnel deployed to manage the crowd, and spectators were not allowed to carry anything inside the stadium, including their bags. Special Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) buses were provided for BJP workers and several Bhartiya Janata Party MLAs who had come to witness the match.

The match was not only a significant event for cricket enthusiasts, but it also highlighted the strong ties between India and Australia. Before the match began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart took a lap around the stadium, which was adorned to welcome the two leaders.

The large turnout at the stadium for a test match was unprecedented in the history of cricket. People started queuing up outside the stadium from as early as 4 am, and cricket fans arrived with tricolor flags and caps painted in the colors of the Indian flag. The event was a testament to the love and passion that Indians have for cricket, and the excitement surrounding the match was palpable.

The fourth test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium was a historic event, with a massive turnout of more than one lakh cricket enthusiasts. The event not only showcased India's love for cricket but also highlighted the strong ties between India and Australia. The child dressed as Prime Minister Modi added a unique touch to the event, capturing the attention of the spectators and making the event even more memorable.