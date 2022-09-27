Gandhi Nagar: So far 4.83 crore electors are registered in Gujarat, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar while addressing a press conference here. As many as 51,782 polling stations will be set up across 182 Assembly constituencies, the CEC added.

Political parties will have to justify to the electorate if their candidate had any criminal antecedents. Such candidates will have to advertise thrice about their criminal records so that the electors can take informed decisions, Rajiv said.

The EC team comprising the CEC and Election Commissioner Anupachandra Pandey is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to review the pre-election preparations. Law and order situation in the district from the District Election Officers, Range IG, DIG and District Police Chief from 33 districts of the state.

A district-wise presentation was given by each District Election Officer and District Police Chief on pre-election preparedness. Before the review meeting, the leaders of the political parties also met the officials of the Election Commission of India.