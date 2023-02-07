CCTV Ahmedabad man killed by knife sword assailants

Ahmedabad: The chilling footage of a man being stabbed to death emerged from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The video, which is from the city's Panchkuva area, displays the victim identified as one Sabbir Hussain Momin being repeatedly attacked by two assailants. The clip starts with Momin slowly backing off inside an alley as the accused approaches him. In a moment, one among the latter is seen rushing in and stabbing Momin, who loses balance and slumps on the sidewalk.

The other accused, too, comes forward and is seen lashing out multiple sword blows at the victim, who tries to guard himself with his hands. Upon the perpetrators leaving, Momin is seen trying to reclaim balance and walk, but collapses to the ground moments later while clutching at a two-wheeler parked nearby. The victim died on the spot due to the attack, the police said.

Also read: Surat: 88 couples tie knot at 'no cost mass marriage' event held by Patel Seva Samaj

A complaint was lodged with the police by Mohammad Faizan Attarwala, a relative of the deceased. As per the complaint, the former, along with his brother Kashim Hussain Attarwala and Momin, was travelling in an auto in the city when another auto, consisting of the accused and others, tried to overtake them from behind. A resulting argument led the two accused, identified as Sadiq Hussain Momin and Nasir Hussain Momin, to chase the trio and subsequently launch the attack on Sabbir Hussain.

Speaking about the incident, D Division ACP Hiren Chauhan said the preliminary investigation has revealed that two days ago, there was a dispute between the two groups during a wedding. "The resulting enmity has led to the accused carrying out this attack. Three teams have been formed to nab the accused."