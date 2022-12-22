Gandhinagar (Gujarat): A cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday. This is the first cabinet meeting after the allocation of portfolios to the ministers. The agenda for the next 100 days will be discussed in this meeting. The Chief Minister entrusted all the ministers with the responsibility of chalking out a plan of work in their respective ministries in the next 100 days.

CM Patel also directed the ministers to prepare a report on the important work that needs to be done in these 100 days. All the ministers are supposed to present the 100-day action plan report in the cabinet meeting and the state government will work on this plan by allotting important tasks separately.

Also read: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel calls on Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

A meeting of the Health Department was also held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel on Wednesday, in which discussions were held on how to carry forward the fight against the new variant of Covid-19. In a special discussion with the home ministry, the issue of the common public being harassed by the police came up when CM Patel said that the police should help people instead of harassing them.