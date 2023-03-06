Surat: The driver of a private bus was brutally thrashed by four people including a doctor resulting in severe injury to his eye. Police sources said that the incident took place on February 28 and a case has been registered late on Sunday night.

They further revealed that a couple of days ago, the mother of the accused doctor identified as Ankur Mansukh Prajapati was supposed to get off the bus at Adajan Circle but due to traffic, the driver had to drop her near Bhulka Bhawan Circle which is a bit far from the house of the accused.

Elaborating further on the incident, SJ Vasava, the Investigating Officer of the case said that the bus was heading for Surat from Tharad. " At that time the mother of one of the accused Dr Akun Prajapati was in the bus. The bus driver had to drop her off a bit far from her house due to heavy traffic. This infuriated Akun who on the following day stopped the bus along with four of his friends," said Vasava.

He also said then the accused barged into the bus and brutally assaulted the driver identified as Vardhaman Rajput. The attack was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the driver's cabin of the bus. The CCTV footage shows the four accused entering the driver's cabin and one of them repeatedly hitting the driver on the face and neck.

As one person tried to reason with the four accused, one of them again started hitting the driver repeatedly in the face. The footage shows blood trickling down from the driver's eye as he slumped on his seat dazed with the assault. Vasava said that currently, the driver is undergoing treatment at a private hospital adding that all four of the accused are currently absconding.