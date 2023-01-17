Surat: In a shocking incident, a bus driver killed a sweeper over a petty issue in Gujarat's Surat district on January 15. Police arrested the accused on Tuesday following the CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced on social media. The deceased has been identified as Kalpesh Kumar Rameshchandra Upadhyay, who worked as a sweeper in a school.

According to the police, both the driver and the sweeper lived in the same room near Ashadeep School in Simada Naka of the Surat district. On January 15, the sweeper, who is alleged to come to the room late every night, slammed the door several times after which they got into a fight. During the fight, bus driver Sohil Subedar Singh in a fit of rage hit the sweeper with an iron rod.

The driver then immediately admitted him to a nearby hospital and fled from there. The doctors declared the sweeper brought dead, police said. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the driver carrying the sweeper's body on his shoulder. Based on the footage, the police arrested the accused and started the investigation. "Both the driver and the sweeper lived in the same room. The driver used to enter the room late every night. On January 15, the sweeper hit the door forcibly several times, and then they got into a fight which resulted in the murder," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhakti Thakur.