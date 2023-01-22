Rajkot: In a horrific incident, a girl has been allegedly raped several times by her elder sister's husband and fiance in Gujarat's Rajkot. According to sources, when the girl was 15-year-old she started living at her elder sister's house where she was allegedly raped several times by her sister's husband, during which she got pregnant thrice and was aborted. After the incident came to light, a case was registered against the accused.

After this incident, the girl got engaged and started living with her fiancé where she was raped multiple times and she was impregnated in 2020. The victim's fiancé admitted her to a hospital writing her fake date of birth. The girl gave birth to a dead baby. Then the girl's family and her fiancé together buried the newborn, sources said. This issue came to light when the case against her sister's husband came up for hearing in court.

Earlier, a 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Bihar's Chhapra. According to sources, she ventured out with her friend for some work when four youths abducted her and took her to a secluded place and raped her. The incident took place at the Nagar police station area. After committing the crime, the four accused fled leaving the girl on the spot. The victim somehow managed to reach the house and informed her family members about the incident. Immediately, the family members rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. After this, the girl was admitted to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital and her condition is stated to be serious.