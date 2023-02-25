Surat: In a rare scene of extravaganza and simplicity, the bridegroom reached the venue on a bullock cart while his bride joined him with a fleet of 100 luxury cars. This was the wedding of a BJP leader's son. The wedding procession was a thing of amusement for the people, who had gathered there. Several expensive cars had lined up for attending the ceremony. It was for the first time that Gujarat witnessed a wedding with both extravaganza and simplicity at the same time. The wedding procession was nothing short of an ostentatious displayed wealth while in sharp contrast was the bullock-cart carrying the groom.

A scene, which is suitable only for reel life became true in real life for the citizens of Surat. All the latest models of the world's most expensive cars were seen at the ceremony. Overall, there were over 100 cars that were priced at crores. People were astonished to see such expensive cars entering the wedding venue. One luxury car was followed by another latest model. But, the view that took people aback, was the groom, who came on a bullock cart instead of one of those luxury cars.

BJP leader Bharat Vaghasia said he married off his sons in a unique manner. In Gujarat, it is an age-old tradition that the groom always comes in a bullock cart . He wanted to display both modern and technology-driven lifestyle, along with the culture and traditions of Gujarat. "My son is passionate about latest imported cars. So, to maintain the tradition as well as fulfil his wish, we have included Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 5 crore cars in this wedding procession," he said.