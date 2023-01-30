Surat: Gujarat police nabbed a youth for paddling his father to death after his father reprimanded him over switching off the lights here in the Hari darshan Society in the Amroli area. ACP R P Jhala said that the deceased, Ganesh Sawai, who hailed from Odisha, was survived by his two sons. The accused was identified as Shankar and he suffers from mental illness.

Ganesh scolded his younger son, Shankar, for switching off the house's lights, which aggravated Shankar and as a result, he attacked his father with a stone on his head and then paddled him. Ganesh died on the spot and the older son informed the police when he returned from work and found Ganesh in a pool of blood.

The police have taken Shankar into custody and have also lodged a case against him. The police have also commenced a probe into the matter. The police also said that as Shankar suffers from mental illness, he was aggravated over Ganesh's behaviour. The police have started probing the neighbours into the matter.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man smashed his aunt's head with a hammer and left her to die simply because she did not give him money and her car for a trip to Ladakh. The matter came to light when the victim, Satviri's husband, Gajveer Singh, 65, who was out to attend a wedding in Modinagar, returned home and found her body lying in a pool of blood with severe injury marks on her head.

Bulandshahr SSP, Shlok Kumar, said, "A police team with a sniffer dog was sent to the crime scene. The sniffer dog stealthily went via the house roof and reached the room where Sagar, the nephew, was present along with his friends and started barking at him. Suspecting his involvement in the crime, the police took him into custody for questioning and he was later arrested."