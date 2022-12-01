Vansda (Gujarat) : BJP candidate Piyush Patel, who is contesting the Gujarat Assembly election from the Vansda constituency, was allegedly attacked on by unidentified assailants on Thursday.

Piyush Patel was in Jhari village in Vansda when miscreants vandalised the car he was travelling in. He sustained a head injury in the attack. The BJP has accused supporters of rival Congress candidate Anant Patel of staging the attack.