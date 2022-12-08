Ahmedabad: Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel of BJP, the richest candidate in the Gujarat Assembly elections has won from the Mansa Assembly constituency. As per his affidavit to the Elections Commission Patel has total declared assets worth Rs 661 crores.

According to a report published by the Association for Democratic Rights, Patel is followed by another BJP candidate from the Gandhinagar seat Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput who has a total declared asset worth over RS 343 crore.

Apart from that Ramanbhai D. Patel from Vijapur with Rs 95 crores, Babubhai Jamnadas Patel from Daskroi with Rs 61 crores, and Yogesh R. Patel from Anand with Rs 46 crores figure out in the list of top ten candidates with the highest assets. Interestingly enough the cumulative asset of these five BJP candidates is more than Rs 1235 crores.

As of now the BJP has won 99 seats and leading in 55 seats in Gujarat, heading for a record victory in the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.