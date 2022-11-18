Nadiad: Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, BJP candidate Pankaj Desai is using a 'robot' for the poll campaign “to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Digital India”. Desai is contesting from the Nadiad Assembly seat in the Kheda district of Gujarat. At a party meeting recently, a robot-like machine was seen carrying party pamphlets and distributing them among party leaders and workers much to the curiosity of the participants at the meeting.

The idea behind the move, Desai said that he is using the robot in the campaign “to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Digital India”. The machine has been made by the president of BJP IT Cell Central Zone, Desai said. Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasises about Digital India campaign in his speeches.