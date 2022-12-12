Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel got sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second straight term on Monday. The BJP strengthened its iron grip over the western state for the seventh consecutive term on Thursday as it won 156 out of 182 seats in the state assembly with a 53 percent vote share.

Patel was administered the oath by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the ceremony. Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states like Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma who had aggressively campaigned for the party in the state elections were present as well.

Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister in September last year. Earlier on Friday, he resigned from his post along with his cabinet to make way for the formation of the new government in the state. On Saturday, he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the government.

Along with Patel, Cabinet ministers who took oath include Raghavji Patel from Jamnagar, Kunvarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kanubhai Desai from Pardi, Rishikesh Patel from Visnagar and several others. The new Gujarat cabinet includes three Patels, five from Other Backward Classes, one from Scheduled Caste, three from Scheduled Tribe, one Jain, two Kshatriyas, and one from another caste.

The election results indicated that the saffron brigade is unshakable in its home turf from which both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister hail, despite the factor of anti-incumbency. The Modi factor which did not count much in Himachal Pradesh did wonders in Gujarat and reduced the Congress' to just 17 seats. The new-entrant Aam Aadmi Party which had campaigned vigorously in the state elections this time could manage only five.