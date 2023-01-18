Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident of loot, a scooty-borne man attacked an employee of a private firm and looted about Rs 25 lakhs in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday, police said. As per a police official, the incident took place at around 5.30 pm in Jamalpur.

It is learnt that Hitesh Panchal, an employee working in Angadia firm was carrying a bag full of cash. Another youth was accompanying Panchal. As soon as they reached Champa Mill behind the glass mosque in Jamalpur area, an unidentified youth riding a scooty attacked Panchal with a pipe and snatched the bag carrying cash. The accused also fired in the air with his weapon and fled from there, police said.

Also read: Telangana Police save Rs 19 lakh looted from ATM

The people around gathered and the police was informed about it. On receiving information about the incident, a convoy of senior police officers including Gaikwad Haveli Police PI, ACP and Zone 3 DCP Sushil Agarwal reached the spot. An additional team of several officers including ACP Bharat Patel of Ahmedabad City Crime Branch and ACP BC Solanki of SOG also joined the spot investigation.

A police officer said that preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the employees are working in a firm named Rameshwar Enterprises. The looted amount is estimated to be around Rs 25-26 lakhs. However, police have contacted the owner of the Angadia firm and are trying to get information about the exact amount looted.