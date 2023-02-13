Surat: On Valentine's Day people express their affection to their loved ones and offer them gifts. But, the students of Auro University from Gujarat's Surat will present a bouquet of gold-plated roses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an honour and express their feelings towards him on Valentine's Day. The students ordered the bouquet with 151 gold-plated roses of 24 carats.

A student of the Auro University, Mehak said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been our ideal. Everyone knows his feelings for the students. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, people give special gifts to their loved ones. Especially on this day, there is a practice of giving rose flowers to those whom we like and adore them. Hence, we decided to present the gold bouquet as a mark of respect to our beloved leader, as he has been inspiring students across the country with his able administration."

"We are giving this bouquet by saving our pocket money," Mahek said. Jeweller Deepak Choksi said, "The students expressed their desire stating that they wanted to present a special gold-plated rose bouquet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, considering their sentiment, we also took the order. Not only this, we made the bouquets and asked all the students to put one gold-plated rose in this bouquet with their hands, so that the Prime Minister could sense their feelings." It remains to be seen how Prime Minister will react to the gesture of the students.