Dahej (Gujarat): A massive explosion rocked the Agro Chemicals and Pesticides Company compound in Dahej, in Gujarat's Bharuch district, on Tuesday. The blaze started at Bharat Rasayan, a pesticide producer, at around 4 pm, leading to more than 15 workers sustaining injuries who were sent to a private hospital in Bharuch city for treatment. The explosion took place when a boiler at the site burst.

Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the spot subsequently, with 10 fire trucks trying to douse the blaze but failing for a prolonged period of time. At the time of his report, the fire is under control, yet not completely put out.

"The condition of nine workers is serious and they are admitted in intensive care units of the hospital. We will be in a position to provide the exact figure of casualties once the flames are brought under complete control" District Collector Tushar Sumera said.

With agency inputs