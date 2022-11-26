Gandhidham (Kutch): Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Kutch district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged 'misgovernance' by the state government, highlighting recent events such as the Morbi bridge collapse and the livestock wreckage left in the state by the Lumpy virus outbreak.

"BJP's rule is not a rule but misgovernance. Many people lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and hundreds of cows died during the Lumpy outbreak. Then there was the Morbi disaster. The government should provide proper assistance to the families of the victims," said Gehlot.

"This is the first time in India under BJP rule that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have changed not only the Chief Minister of a state but the entire cabinet. This is a sign of failure of the leaders" he added.

Noting that the state had a significant level of unemployment, Gehlot further said there was a necessity to bring back jobs that were lost because of damage dealt to small industries post-demonetization.

"There is a lot of unemployment in Gujarat. As small industries closed down after demonetization, jobs have been lost. At present, about 10 lakh jobs are vacant. If people change the government in Gujarat, the entire country will benefit," he stated.

The meeting was organized to drum up support for Congress candidate Bharat Solanki in Gandhidham, a reserved seat among a total of six assembly seats in Kutch. The meeting was attended by several state-level leaders, including AICC spokesperson Mohanprakash, Ramkishan Ojha, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Salle Mohammad, Kutch district Congress president Yajuvendrasinh Jadeja among other office bearers.