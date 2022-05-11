Rajkot: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to hold a roadshow and public meeting in Rajkot in Gujarat today.

Arvind Kejriwal will start his election campaign from Rajkot in Saurashtra. A large number of people will participate in his roadshow. It has been learned that a large number of people will also gather in the public meeting organized at Shastri Maidan located in Trikon Baug. Due to this meeting, there has been a big stir in politics too.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in the state and lashed out at the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, stating that both the parties work to make the rich people richer. Addressing the 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan', Kejriwal said, "Two of the richest persons of our country come from Gujarat and the poorest Adivasi also comes from Gujarat. The BJP and Congress party are standing with the rich. Both of them are making them richer. But Aam Aadmi Party is standing with you (Adivasis). We are a party of the poor."

The AAP chief sought one chance from the people to bring them out of poverty. "Till the time, those parties are in power, they will make the rich richer, but give us one chance, we will bring you out of poverty. We are not with the rich but with the poor," Kejriwal said.

Polls are likely to be held in December in the state, which has been ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years and where the AAP is making a concerted effort to dislodge Congress as the main challenger. Amid speculation of early Assembly elections in Gujarat, the BJP's central leadership has hinted that the polls will be held as per the schedule at the end of the year.

