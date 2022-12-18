Vadodra (Gujarat): The phrase 'living dead' is used to refer to zombies in horror movies. But it has got an entirely new meaning in the case of Vadodra resident Rajubhai Chavda. Despite being alive, he has been declared dead in government records, living him and his family in limbo for years.

It has been six years since Rajubhai was declared dead in government records and subsequently his name was also struck off from the voters' list barring him from casting his vote. In the last Assembly election in Gujarat also he was not allowed to cast his vote as his name was not in the voters' list.

His ordeal does not end here. Rajubhali and his family members are unable to benefit from any government schemes due to the alleged error in government records. Rajubhai alleged that despite producing identity proofs such as an Aadhaar card, ration card, and birth certificate, the error in government records has not been corrected.

He has visited the related government offices several times to get the error corrected but to no avail. Barred from any government job, Rajubhai earns his living by driving an autorickshaw.

The fact that he cannot avail of any government subsidy has made his life even more difficult. His children are also not getting any government benefits due to errors in government records.