Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In the Morbi bridge collapse, seven-year-old girl Harshi managed to survive by clinging to a cable but lost both of her parents in the tragic accident that left over 130 people dead. Now, it has now fallen on the shoulders of her aged grandparents to deal with the trauma of their son's loss on one hand and look after the future upbringing and schooling of their granddaughter.

On the fateful day of October 30, Harshi, a resident of Ahmedabad, was eagerly awaiting the return of their parents from a visit to Kutch. As per the plan, they reunited in Morbi and went out on a visit to the recently reopened suspension bridge on the Machhu river. However, their reunion celebration soon turned into a deadly nightmare that left the 7-year-old girl orphaned in a matter of seconds.

Still unable to recover from those chilling moments, Harshi recounted, "I arrived to Morbi, where my mother and father had just returned from Kutch. After that, my parents and I traveled to Morbi to view the bridge. Then, after its collapse, my parents fell into the river because the water in it was so dirty. I was still clutching the flower string in my hand. A policeman had saved me."

The girl's grandfather, Jesung Bhai Chavda, said Harshi saved herself by grabbing the bridge's cable. Her father Ashok Chavda and mother Bhavna could not escape from the killer bridge. Harshi along with her parents has been living in Ahmedabad. Her parents visited Kutch and planned a continuing visit to relatives in Morbi. They all met in Morbi and visited the bridge only to see their lives turn upside down in just one day.

Recalling the harrowing day, Jesung Bhai Chavda, "Ashok (Jesung's son) had been to Kutch for five days as part of his Diwali holiday. I went to Morbi to visit my older daughter because she resides there. Ashok was scheduled to leave Morbi for Ahmedabad at 9 p.m. on the day of the event, but instead, my sister-in-law and brother-in-law accompanied him to visit the hanging bridge over the Machhu River in Morbi. My son Ashok, daughter-in-law Bhavna and granddaughter Harshi are there. Harshi saved herself by grabbing the bridge cable."

Jesung Chavda said Ashok was employed in a private business in Ahmedabad while his other sons lost their jobs during Covid and currently employed in retail businesses. Due to this, it is becoming difficult to support their family now. The family is now concerned about how they will pay for Harshi's schooling and marriage. The government has given a little support but the family, however, is hoping that a social organisation would assist them.

Harsi is presently enrolled at Sharda Vidyamandir, Ahmedabad. After hearing about the event, the school's principal and several of the instructors visited her and promised to assist the girl as much as they could. Harshi has now received full support, including school tuition and textbooks, through the school's waiver of all study expenditures up to class 8.