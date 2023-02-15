Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Ahmedabad Cybercrime Cell have arrested a mobile shop owner for allegedly changing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of mobile phones on Tuesday by setting a trap. The arrested is identified as Abdul Khalid who runs a mobile shop here.

Cybercrime Cell sources said they received a tip-off about the service of IMEI number swapping offered at "Mannat Mobile Shop" in the Janpath complex near Ahmedabad Nehru Nagar junction. "We sent a decoy with a mobile phone who was instructed to go to Abdul's shop and ask him to change the IMEI number of the phone. As instructed, the bait went to the shop and asked Abdul to change the IMEI number of the phone," the source said.

Abdul told the decoy that he can change the IMEI number and charged Rs 1400. Abdul advised the decoy to deposit the phone for two days to make the change. After two days, the decoy went to the shop to get the phone back. The latter checked the IMEI on receipt and found it to be changed.

He alerted the cybercrime police team which rushed to the spot and arrested Abdul. During the interrogation, Abdul confessed to changing the IMEI numbers of mobile phones by using an Ultimate Multi Tool (UMT) software through his computer, the Cybercrime police said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, ACP Cybercrime JM Yadav said the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of Indian Telegram Act 1985. "We are interrogating the accused and will also examine the software used by him. We will also check whether the accused has changed the IMEI numbers of stolen phones," he said.