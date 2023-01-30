Ahmedabad: Vistara Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport. Fog and weather conditions in Ahmedabad have impeded the flight's schedule. Now, the flight is rescheduled to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am. Winter weather has affected road and air traffic in different parts.

"Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," an announcement by Vistara airliner said. The Vistara airliner is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore airlines with its headquarters based in Gurugram.

Recently, thick fog has shrouded Delhi and other parts when many flights were affected. Very dense fog has also derailed vehicular movement on the roads. Accidents took place at several places. On account of snowfall, shooting stones and mudslides, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been blocked. The Kashmir Valley is experiencing the season's harshest winter with general life partially paralysed.

A few days back, the MET office had to announce an orange alert due to bone chilling cold wave. Dense fog affected flights across North India at that time. In the national capital, the temperatures have slumped to as low as 2 degrees Centigrade. The respective authorities took special measures to prevent inconvenience to the general public.