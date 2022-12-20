Surat: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, the festival of harvest and kites, a kite maker in Surat Gujarat has made an eight feet kite with 'Stop Rape' message written on it. The mega size kite made by Ajay Rana has attracted everyone's attention. Rana, who has written 'Stop Rape' message and a picture of a small girl on the kite said he has tried to give a social message to the people.

Also read: Basavaraj Bommai gifts elderly woman a house on Makara Sankranti

The message comes in the backdrop of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Katargam area. Rana has also demanded stern punishment to the rapists. He said that the kite has been specially designed to make people aware of a serious issue. He said that he was very disappointed at the recent heinous crime and wanted to give a message.