Dwarka (Gujarat): The Gujarat government is planning to introduce solar power in Dwarka on the lines of Sun Temple in Modhera to develop it as an attractive pilgrimage tourist destination. This was stated by state Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai on Sunday while inaugurating a solar power unit at Vapi GIDC's Center for Excellence.

The 40 kW solar power unit has 125 panels which will produce 130 units of electricity daily. The project, to be built at a total cost of Rs 20 lakh, is expected to save Rs 8.20 per kWh in the annual electricity bill of Rs 3.20 lakh. The Center of Excellence consumes 442 KW of electricity daily. Out of this, 30 percent of electricity will be obtained from solar energy once the unit is ready.

Solar energy is proving to be a real asset against the ever-increasing consumption of fuel and electricity. Talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Energy Minister Kanu Desai said that the government is working to introduce solar power in Dwarka and develop it as a pilgrimage tourist destination.

Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9, declared Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village. Modhera is famous for its Sun temple. According to the Gujarat government, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers.