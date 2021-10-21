Kutch (Gujarat): After nearly five decades of marriage, an elderly childless couple became parents to a baby boy via in-vitro fertilisation procedure in Gujarat. The couple, 70-year-old Jivuben Rabari and her 75-year-old husband Walabhai Rabari had been married for over 45 years now.

With the long-standing desire of having a baby, they had approached a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Bhuj for treatment. The gynaecologist advised them that it was no longer possible for them considering the age and the complications involved. However, the doctors decide to go ahead with the treatment on the insistence of the couple. The treatment proved challenging for the doctors.

At the end of the treatment, the woman, however, gave birth to a healthy baby who was named "Lalo", as Lord Krishna was also fondly called by this name.

Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, the gynaecologist who treated the couple, said, "Such cases of elderly giving birth to a child at this age is very rare. It is usually not possible for a couple to have a child at this age. But the couple has full faith in God and the entire team of doctors."

