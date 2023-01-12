Surat (Gujarat): Six persons including four women were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 16.5 lakh from a middle-aged man in Surat. The accused also threatened to frame him in a rape case. The police have also recovered Rs 5.74 lakh from the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police T.K Patel said, "the accused befriended the middle-aged man, a resident of Varachha through social media on December 7 last year. After chatting for a few days, the accused woman offered the man to come to a flat with her. She took him to a flat in Haridham society where she lured him into a physical relationship. "

Patel further also said that two people entered the flat and thrashed the victim. " The accused also threatened to call the police and fix him in a rape case. The accused first demanded Rs 75 lakh from the victim. The victim arranged the money by selling his wife's jewelry and by borrowing some from his relatives," he added.

According to Patel on December 19, when the victim was going to work, two accused introduced themselves as officials of Pune police and said that a woman has registered a complaint against him and that if he wants to save himself from the case, then he will have to pay them Rs 10 lakh. "The victim managed to give Rs 9 lakh to the accused. However, he reached Varachha police station and narrated his ordeal," Patel added.

He said the police started an investigation into the case as soon as the complaint was registered and arrested six persons including four women on Wednesday. " Police also recovered cash worth Rs 5.74 lakh from the accused. Further investigation to find other accused linked to this racket is on," he added.