Ahmedabad: State in-charge of the Congress in Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is making its debut in the state politics in the upcoming assembly election, will not be able to open its account. In a video statement, Sharma accused the AAP of being the “B team of the BJP”. “You will not be able to open your account,” he said.

Sharma dared AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to win a single seat in Gujarat. Voting for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5 - and ballots will be counted on December 8. A total of 4,91,35,400 voters will exercise their franchise for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Among the total voters, there are 2,37,74,146 female and 2,53,59,863 male voters. The EC has set up 51,839 polling booths at 29,357 polling stations in the state.