New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh raised the alleged land scam in Ayodhya by calling it a "conflict of interest" and demanding that those who are involved in this matter should go behind bars.

"The talk actually began in 1990 when a trust named Maharishi Ramayana Vidyapeeth bought the land of Dalits. The people of the trust knew that only a Dalit could buy the land of a Dalit. So a Dalit named Rongai bought 21 bighas of land from several Dalits and donated it to the trust," Sanjay Singh explained to ETV Bharat.

He further added, "The officials set up an inquiry on this matter, but only the relatives of the officers who set up the investigation are buying the land."

He even named a few people including the father-in-law and brother-in-law of MP Agrawal, who was the commissioner of Ayodhya, Purushottam Das Gupta, who was the CRO Ayodhya, his brother-in-law and his wife also buy the land. BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, who is still in jail, also buys land, he claimed.

Demanding a probe by a Central agencies, he said, "It is a conflict of interest. Probe should be conducted and those who are involved should get into jail."



As per by the reports, from an MLA, Mayor, and a member of the state OBC Commission who bought land in their own name to relatives of the Divisional Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Circle Officer of Police, State Information Commissioner — in 14 cases, families of these officials bought land after the apex court verdict, all within a 5-km radius of the Ram temple site.

Apart from this, Sanjay Singh also slammed the BJP government on the recent allegations of phone tapping of political leaders in Uttar Pradesh saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are two biggest spies of our country. This is a real issue of Pegasus. We also raised this issue in the previous Parliament session."