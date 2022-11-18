Junagarh (Gujarat): Aam Admi Party's candidate from Somnath assembly seat Jagmal Vala has been booked for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker ahead of Gujarat assembly polls. The toll worker registered a complaint against the leader at Prabhas Patan Police Station. The incident took place at the Dari toll plaza near Somnath when the leader was passing through the toll plaza.

Vala was traveling with other party activists on November 15. For some unknown reason, he got angry and ended up slapping the toll plaza employee. Prabhas Patan police have started an investigation of the whole matter. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV of the toll plaza.

One month earlier, in a similar incident, Jagmal vala was kept in judicial custody for one day in the case of assaulting a toll booth manager. A case under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the AAP's candidate by Police Inspector Gohil of Prabhas Patan Police Station.

Political observers say such incidents might cause embarrassment to the AAP candidates in the current assembly elections.