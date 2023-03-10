Surat: Surat recorded a Covid death after many months as a 60-year-old woman died in a hospital in the Kapodra area on Friday, a day after being tested positive. This is the first Covid death in Surat this year. The last death was registered in July 2022. The deceased, who was a resident of Kapodra, was shifted to the hospital after testing positive on Thursday. She had been complaining of breathlessness and was having difficulty in breathing for around 12 days. This apart, she was also suffering from swollen feet.

All family members and relatives, who had come in contact with the woman in the last few days, have got themselves tested. All have been tested negative, but their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Deputy health officer of Surat Municipal Corporation Ritika Patel said that the woman had ka kidney ailment and was suffering from diabetes and heart disease for many years.

"Her rapid antigen test report came positive on Thursday. In the last week, a total of five Covid cases were reported in the Surat Municipal Corporation, of which three were registered in the last two days itself. Currently, 400 to 450 Covid tests are being conducted in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

This apart, people have been asked to follow the Covid guidelines closely and adhere to the health protocols. People suffering from cold, cough or fever have been asked to get themselves tested at any healthcare centres or hospitals," Patel said. Cases of viral infection are on the rise in the state amid the H3N2 outbreak. There is an increase in patients suffering from cold and soar throat. This led to a rise in demand for antibiotics and anti-allergic drugs. Doctors said this was due to the attack of a virus similar to Covid.