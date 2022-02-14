Gandhinagar: Around 20,000 Indian students including 5,000 from Gujarat alone, who went to study in Ukraine, are stranded in Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Parents of these students reached out to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi today, seeking to bring their children home.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Ajay Pandya, father of Aditi Pandya, one of the students stranded in Ukraine, said that the Indian embassy gathered information about all the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. According to sources, about 5,000 students from Gujarat and 18,000 students from across India are stranded in the country embroiled in conflict with Russia. Sources also said that Gujarat CM has reached out to Ukraine regarding the safety of the students even as the parents want the Ministry of External Affairs to pursue the matter.

Given the uncertainties regarding Ukraine's fate and rising fears of a Russian invasion, college authorities in Ukraine have officially instructed students to return to their home countries. However, the students are stranded because several airlines had cancelled flights to the country, due to the deteriorating conditions.

According to sources, the Embassy of India in Kyiv has reached out to the Indian nationals for getting them registered for evacuation in case a conflict flares up between Russia and Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

