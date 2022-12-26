Okha (Gujarat): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by Gujarat ATS seized 40 kgs of narcotics worth Rs. 300 crores along with arms and ammunition on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 from a Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli.

The incident took place near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan. The ICG said that the 10 crew members on the Pakistani fishing boat have been arrested.

According to a release issued by the ICG, the Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli was spotted moving suspiciously in Indian waters. A Coast Guard fast patrol ship 'ICGS Arinjay' deployed in the area challenged the Pakistani fishing boat following which it started making evasive maneuvers.

The Pakistani fishing boat did not stop even after the ICG ship fired warning shots at it, the release said adding that the Coast Guard eventually managed to intercept and stopped the boat.

According to the release the captured Pakistani fishing boat along with the 10 crew members are being brought to the Okha port for further investigation. It further stated that this is the seventh joint operation by the ICG and Gujarat ATS in the last 18 months adding that it was the first apprehension wherein arms and ammunition along with drugs were recovered.

The Coast Guard said that a total of 346 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,930 crore has been seized and 44 Pakistani and seven Iranian crew have been apprehended in the last 18 months.