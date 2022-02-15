Gujarat: Five people including four policemen died when a vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in the Bhabroo area of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended condolences to the bereaved families on Twitter. "It is sad to know about the death of five people including four policemen when a Gujarat Police vehicle carrying the accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur,” the Rajasthan CM wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil while condoling with the bereaved families urged the state government to take necessary steps to take the body of one of the deceased policemen from Bhavnagar killed in the mishap to his home. "I am distressed by the news of the death of five people including police personnel of Bhavnagar in an accident on Jaipur-Delhi road. There is a request for arrangements to take his body home immediately. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and may the soul of the departed rest in peace." According to the initial details, the detained man, who too died in the accident, was accused of theft and was arrested by the Gujarat Police team from the Salempur area of Delhi.

