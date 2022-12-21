Ahmedabad: In a major boost to India's cultural heritage, three more sites have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites with two of them in Gujarat. As per an official handout by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the three sites are the Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat, the historic city of Vadnagar and the rock-cut relief sculptures at Unakoti in Tripura.

“Big boost to India's cultural heritage, as - Sun Temple, Modhera & adjoining monuments; Rock-cut Sculpture & Reliefs of Unakoti, Tripura; and Vadnagar, a multi-layered historic town, Gujarat - are the 3 new sites added to India Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites taking the count to 52,” the ASI said. Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy in a tweet congratulated the people for the development.

He said the list indicates rich cultural and natural wealth of India and shows “huge diversity of our heritage”. Vadnagar is also known as Anartpur, the city of the Pandavas and Anandapur in earlier times. The history of Vadnagar dates back to 8th century BC. Vadnagar is also called the city of temples and lakes and is also the birthplace of PM Narendra Modi.

Vadnagar also boasts of 2,000 years old historical Hatkeshwar temple. Built in the 17th century, the temple is dedicated to Hatkeshwar Mahadev. The Sun Temple in Modhera, about 25 km from Mehsana, is located on the banks of Pushpavati river. The temple is said to have been built during the Solanki dynasty, which was also called Suryavanshi.

They worshiped Surya as a deity. The biggest feature of this world famous temple is the Solanki style craftsmanship. The 3rd site included in the tentative heritage sites is Unakoti, located in north-eastern part of Tripura. It is an ancient holy place associated with Shaiva worship. The site is a massive gallery set amongst the forest displaying number of towering low relief images in unique style, making it a masterpiece of human creative genius.