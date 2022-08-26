Vadodara: A family of Vadodara has been involved in a sport called 'Mallakhamb' for the past three generations and has won gold medals at the national as well as international levels.

Rahul Choksi, a member of the family said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that they had been associated with Mallakhamb since childhood. "We also participated in arena exercises and wrestling. Even now, our family is known as the Mallakhamb family," he said. Currently, Rahul Choksi is the Minister of the Mallakhamb Association of Gujarat State. His wife, Sangeeta Mallakhamba is working as joint secretary in the Federation of India.

Rahul Choksi said, "I was involved in Indian gymnastics since childhood. Most of the years of my life were involved in Indian sports like Mallakhamba, Judo, Kabaddi, Wrestling, Yogasana, and Swordsmanship. I participated in the first Mallakhamb National Championship in 1985 and secured second rank in Gujarat. I have spent my entire life developing this game. Now, all my family members are united to create an environment for the Mallakhamb game in Gujarat."

"My elder son Jigar Choksi has won a silver medal and three bronze medals in the National Championship. He has also participated five times for Yogasana in the National and achieved five gold medals. My younger son Amit Choksi has also participated five times in the National and got three bronze medals. My wife Sangeeta, is currently a National Judge in Mallakhamba for 17 years now, and she too has got a bronze in Yogasana held in Gujarat," he said.

It is worth mentioning that in the upcoming 36th Gujarat National Championship, all the players from Vadodara have been selected for the Mallakhamba game. It is a matter of pride for Vadodara and Gujarat. By the Choksi family's high regard for sports, the family has earned the name 'Mallakhamb family'. Currently, Rahul Choksi has been appointed as the Technical Director of the 36th Gujarat National Championship.