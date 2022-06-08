Gujarat: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, following which a team of the Army, fire brigade, police and health officials rushed to the spot and rescued him, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village.

He fell into the borewell which was 300-feet deep and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet. Dhrangadhra administration official MP Patel told reporters. Soon after the district administration officials got to know about it, they alerted the local disaster management cell as well as a team of the National Disaster Response Force in Ahmedabad, located nearly 100 km from here.

Dhrangadhra ASP in charge Shivam Verma said that, "the Indian Army team arrived after the incident and after about 40 minutes of effort, rescued the child". They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell by 10.45 pm, the official said.

The boy was then taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, from where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the child's condition is stable. "The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes after the Army, police, and other officials reached the spot and worked in cooridnation," he said.