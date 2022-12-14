Gandhinagar: A 2-day special session of the 15th Gujarat Assembly will begin on December 20 with the Speaker to be elected during the session. It is expected that a pro-tem speaker will be appointed ahead of the session while the Congress party will also announce the leader of the opposition at the beginning of the session.

The session will also witness the swearing in of the 182 MLAs. As per the rules of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the appointment of a pro-tem speaker is done at the beginning of the first assembly session. Sources said that BJP MLAs Kanu Desai and Yogesh Patel are in the race for pro-tem speaker, who will then officially announce the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Also read: Gujarat CM all set to break the jinx of Patels failing to complete tenure

As per sources, Tharad MLA Shankar Chowdhary Reshma is the main contender for the post of Speaker in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. While Rita Patel, MLA from Gandhinagar North Assembly and former Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, are in the race for the post of deputy speaker.

Bijapur Congress MLA CJ Chavda is being floated as the leader of the opposition. The BJP won a massive majority by winning 156 of the 182 assembly seats in the just concluded elections while the Congress won 17 and AAP five.