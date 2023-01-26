Surat: An 18- year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at his home in the Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area here. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem after his wife found him dead under mysterious conditions on Wednesday morning.

Sachin GIDC police who have registered a case of suspicious death identified the deceased as Pradeep Kumar who worked at an ice factory in the GIDC. Pradeep was married just 20 days ago. He got married to Nayan Gautam who is suffering from TB. They both were in a relationship for the past two years.

According to his wife, Kumar returned from work at around 5 pm on Tuesday and seemed stressed. He went out to buy groceries and on returning refused to have food stating that he was under a lot of stress and went to sleep without having food. On Wednesday morning, I found him dead, Nayan said.

I immediately informed the neighbours about it. With their help, we took Pradeep to New Civil Hospital in Surat, where doctors declared him brought dead. Pradeep was the sole earner of the family and was originally from Korahia village of Madhubani district in Bihar. His family in Bihar is primarily engaged in farming.

Suicide is not the solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.