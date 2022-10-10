Rajkot (Gujarat) : 1600 gilletin sticks and blasting caps missing from crusher factory located in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday. As factory owner came to know about it then he immediately informed to the police.

Talking to media, ACP zone 1 Rajkot, BV Jadav said that owner of a stone crusher factory has informed us that 1600 gelatin sticks, blasting caps stolen from his factory located in Lapasari area of Rajkot district. Taking cognizance on it Special Operations Group (SOG), Gujarat Police & others have begun their investigation. Currently we are focussing on apprehend the stolen gilleting sticks. Later we will probe how it happened and what are the security norms they are following to avoid misuse of the explosive sticks.