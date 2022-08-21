Banswara: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Sunday. The Class IX student, who had complained of intense stomach pain, was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi hospital in the district on Saturday night.

Child Welfare Committee president Dilip Rokdia said a police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident at Banswara Police Station. "After the girl was brought to the hospital, the diagnosis revealed that she had a 33-week pregnancy. We have spoken to her and she has revealed a name. We will be taking the case forward" he said.

The name revealed to the committee has been learnt to be that of one Vijay, a resident of Khamera locality in the district. Meanwhile, the newborn will currently remain under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee as the family of the minor has refused to take the newborn, informed Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "A team has been constituted soon after the filing of the report. The girl will be questioned by experts and female police personnel. If deemed necessary, the CWC counselling will also be sought." Meena further informed that raids have been conducted in order to nab the accused, who is at large.