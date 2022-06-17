Vadodara: A 106-year-old runner, Ramabai has arrived at the Manjalpur Sports Complex, to compete in the first Indian National Open Athletics Championships. She was warmly welcomed by Sports and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who was amazed by her victory in the 100-meter race. She greeted the old players and thanked everyone.

In the first-ever national tournament, 1,440 senior players (35 and above) from across the country were competing with young enthusiasts. The tournament is being attended by a grandma (Ramabai) and her elderly granddaughter (Sharmila Sangwan). Ramabai from Haryana's Charkhi Dadri won the gold medal in the 100-meter race. She has been running consistently for the past 12 months and has enthusiastically taken part in both national and international contests. Sharmila, her granddaughter, came in third in the 3000-meter race. Having her grandma as a companion made her ecstatic. "Our sports-loving family participates in sports competitions across the country and my grandmother is an inspiration to all," she said.

In the 100-meter race, an 82-year-old Jagdish Sharma emerged in second place despite having an ailment. On Friday, they will compete in the long jump as well. This first Master Athletic National Competition also includes an 82-year-old Shalini Datar. According to Harsh Sanghvi, Gujarat, known as the state of Khaman Dhokla, is where successful players are evolving and achieving success in major contests. Only with effort and commitment can a player succeed. The 'Khel Mahakumbh', which was launched in 2010 under PM Modi's direction, offers players from rural areas a chance to showcase their talents. The players now have access to a national stage, thanks to Khelo India.

"We are putting a lot of emphasis on providing every potential player a fair shot under the new sports policy and working to offer them a chance to develop their athletic career," said Harsh Sanghvi. He extended an invitation for them to go to the Nadiad High-Performance Sports Centre.