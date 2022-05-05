Ahmedabad: A petition seeking euthanasia for 600 people was filed in Gujarat high court on Thursday. Allarakha Islamilbhai Thimmar, who represents 100 Muslim fishermen families in Gosabara wetlands in Porbandar, filed the petition seeking permission for himself and his 600 community members for active euthanasia.

Since 2016 the government has banned parking boats at the Gosabara port in Porbandar, Thimmar claimed in his petition demanding euthanasia for those troubled by the ban. They are being denied their rights despite having fishing and boating licenses, said Thimmar in his petition filed through advocate Dharmesh Gurjar.

“...otherwise Your Lordships may be pleased to pass such other and further appropriate order and direction, directing the concerned authorities for by and large collective euthanasia (Ichha Mrityu) for 600 lives of petitioner and his community to end their lives happily and wilfully as per their desires," the petition reads. The plea states that the authorities have been "harassing" the families by prohibiting parking of their boats since 2016. Thimmar has also alleged discrimination on basis of religion and stated that all basic and primary facilities are regularly given to Hindu fishermen.

“The petitioner and his community are totally loyal to the nation and they have never been involved in any kind of anti-national activities like smuggling of gold, drugs, etc. On the contrary, the petitioner and his community have given inputs and information to the security agency from time to time regarding such illegal anti-nation activities which are sponsored by Pakistan and other international agencies,” the petition reads.

Thimmar has also sent a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Porbandar Collector for the same. Despite repeated representations to the state government, no action was taken, after which he filed a petition in the High Court.

