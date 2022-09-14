New Delhi: A young man sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in Seelampur in the North East Delhi area. The matter came to light after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused. The local police in the area have registered a complaint in the matter under the Sexual Assault and POCSO Act. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Atif, a resident of the Seelampur area.

As per the received information, the victim lives with her family in the Seelampur area and is a class II student. After returning from school on September 2, the girl was playing outside her house when a young man sexually assaulted her and fled after threatening her not to tell anyone. The girl narrated the whole incident to her mother and the matter was reported to the police.

Launching an investigation into the matter, a team of Seelampur police station reached the spot and scanned the surrounding CCTV footage, in which the face of the accused was captured and the girl recognized him. The police started investigating the matter with the initial clues.

In the meantime, the accused approached the victim for the second time. The minor immediately raised an alarm when he approached her this time. The mother and aunt of the minor caught the accused in the act and informed the police. The youth was thereafter arrested by the police, and is currently in police custody for interrogation.

