Delhi: India's award winning wrestlers, including Olympians, continued their silent protest at Jantar Mantar here for the second day on Thursday demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom sexual harassment allegations were made. The protesting wrestlers included Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia.

The wrestling champions vowed to continue their protests till their demands were met. The stand-off between the wrestlers and the WFI management turned serious on day two of their protests. Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry was mulling the idea of forming a panel to look into the allegations of women wrestlers regarding sexual harassment, sources said.