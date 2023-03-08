New Delhi: Two workers of a Namkeen factory were killed and five sustained severe injuries after a brawl broke out among them in the Mundka police station area of Delhi. Two of the injured have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital, while three are being treated at a local hospital in Mundka, said DCP Outer Harendra Kumar Singh.

He also said that the police received three PCR calls at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday and the police were informed that the workers had a quarrel among themselves which later escalated. The police officer said that the incident was reported in the Friends Enclave near Mundka Metro Station where seven people were rushed to the nearest hospital following the brawl amongst themselves. Doctors at the hospital declared two as brought dead. The police identified the deceased as Sonu and Naveen, residents of street number 14.

The police have registered an FIR into the matter. The crime team and FSL team also rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The police are investigating the matter to find the reason behind the clash and have also sent the bodies to Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Mangolpuri for postmortem.

A police official said that the investigators have started recording statements of the eyewitnesses as well as the workers' family members adding that they will also interrogate the injured workers once they recover and are in a condition to speak.

An eyewitness said that Sonu and his friend Abhishek were suddenly attacked which soon turned into a clash. While Sonu succumbed to his injuries Abhishek is said to be undergoing treatment in critical condition at the Safdarjung Hospital.