New Delhi: As the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of both Houses, said that women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by the central government. "Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my government. Today, we are seeing the success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," the President said in her maiden address in Parliament.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of the budget session every year. President Murmu further stated that the overall health of women, under the present government, has also improved more than before. "For the first time in the country, number of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before," Murmu told the Parliament.

Quoting Kuntala Kumari Sabat, a poetess of the Odia language about a century ago, President Murmu said that in 'Utkal Bharti' the poetess declared about 100 years ago that the woman of the country is not inferior to anybody. "Basundhara-Tale Bharat-Ramani Nuhe Heen Nuhe Deen Amar Kirti Koti Yuge Kebhen Jagtun Nohib Leen. This she translates to- The woman of India is neither inferior nor humble compared to anyone on earth," Murmu stated.

"I feel proud to see that today our sisters and daughters are hoisting their laurels at the world level according to the dreams of Utkal Bharti," she added. The President said that the recruitment of women has opened up in every sector, from mining to the front lines in the army. "From Sainik Schools to Military Training Schools, our daughters are now studying and training. It is my government that has increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks."

She said that her government has chosen to focus on the country's heritage. "My government has chosen the path of consolidating heritage and giving priority to development. On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal Project are completed, simultaneously medical colleges are being made in every district," the President said in the Parliament, adding "Netaji's statue stands tall to remind our Kartavya."

This is President Murmu's first budget session speech since assuming office in July last year. Before arriving at the Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session, the President was accorded a ceremonial escort. The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31, with the customary address by the President to a joint session which will be followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey by the Finance Minister.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6. (ANI)