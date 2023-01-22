New Delhi: Ahead of the 74th Republic Day fete on January 26, preparations are all set and at their final stage as several States/Union Territories and others gear up to take out their tableaus for the Republic Day parade with a display of themes such as 'Nari Shakti' in the armed forces, spiritualism, cultural diversity and the depiction of the valour and technological advancement of armed forces.

At the media preview of tableaux participating in Republic Day parade 2023 at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Delhi Cantonment on Sunday, tableaus of several States/Union Territories were placed in the open for their display and a few participants were seen dancing to the beats and lyrics of their local songs. While most of the work has been completed, there were a few states whose works were at their final stage with CRPF, DRDO, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and a few others securing their spot in the list.

Tableaux of CRPF and Indian Air Force display the theme of 'Nari Shakti' in Armed Forces with dummies of 'women officers' in these tableaux dominating the structure. For the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, the theme for this year is 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' and will showcase the region's pilgrims' site and recreation of tourism potential. It also displays tulip gardens and Kashmiri stags and at the rear end of the trolley, the holy Amarnath shrine will be depicted.

Kerala tableau depicts 'women empowerment, while the West Bengal tableau highlights Durga Puja. The tableau of Haryana reflects design based on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. It shows Lord Krishna reminding Arjuna of his duty as a warrior. Tableau of Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, with the theme "Resolve @ 75- Drug-Free India" reflects the resolve to make India drug-free.

The tableau of Gujarat will showcase the resplendent confluence of cultural tradition and scientific orientation. It glorifies renewable energy sources to achieve the sustainable development goals of affordable, renewable and green energy. This will be the first Republic Day celebration after Rajpath, which was renamed 'Kartvaya Path' last year. Twenty-three tableaus from 17 States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments will participate in the Republic Day Parade this year at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.