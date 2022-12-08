New Delhi: A decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found in a suitcase in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday evening. The police control room received a call from a passer-by about a suitcase lying in the drain beside the Ring Road leading from Rajouri Garden to Punjabi Bagh from which a foul smell was emanating, sources said.

A team from the Delhi Police and crime branch reached the spot and pulled it out of the drain with the help of local divers, and found on opening the suitcase a highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside.

"The woman, whose body was found highly decomposed and seems to be 8 to 10 days old. The deceased is yet to be identified. The age of the woman is estimated to be about 28-30 years and the body has been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital mortuary for an autopsy," Police said. It is suspected that the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped on the banks of the Najafgarh drain. Police is investigating the case.