New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Third and current husband of a con woman allegedly killed her after finding a recorded video call she made to her estranged second husband. The deceased woman was identified as Bhavya Sharma who changed her identity each time she changed husband. The accused third husband, Vinod Sharma, confessed to having committed the crime during the police interrogation.

The police started investigation on getting information regarding a dead body in Kanshi Ram Colony of Vijay Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad on December 26. The police reached the spot and found a dead body of a woman. Her husband was missing from the spot.

Further investigations revealed that Bhavya was married twice before marrying Vinod. Each time she married someone, she changed her identity. When Bhavya married her first husband, Yogendra Kumar, she introduced herself as Baby. They both separated soon after their marriage. Bhavya then changed her name to Afsana and married Anees Ansari. They both have a 16-year-old son together. After separating from Anees, Bhavya married Vinod almost five months ago.

Police officials said, "there were no signs of outsiders entering the house, therefore, Vinod became our prime suspect. Bhavya also brought her 16-year-old son with her when she married Vinod. After investigating this case, Vinod was arrested on Wednesday night."

Also read: Teenage girl, boyfriend kill her mother in Maharashtra's Thane

Sources said, "Bhavya had gone to Indore on December 24. While talking on a video call, Vinod noticed Anees with Bhavya. When Bhavya came home on December 25, Vinod sent Bhavya's son outside to play. They both had a heated argument, after which Vinod stabbed Bhavya to death."

Sources further said, "after committing the crime, Vinod cleaned the house and wiped off the blood stains. He hid her body in the bedroom. When Bhavya's son inquired about his mother, Vinod said she is sleeping inside. As Vinod could not dispose of the body, he stayed with the body the whole night. The police are now investigating to find the real identity of Bhavya."